Gov. Greg Abbott to lift Texas mask mandate and open state '100 percent'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will lift the state's mask mandate and announced businesses would be allowed to reopen at full capacity in one week's time.

"It is now time to open Texas 100 percent," Abbott said Tuesday afternoon at Montelongo's Mexican Restaurant in Lubbock.

"Covid has not suddenly disappeared," he said, "but state mandates are no longer needed."

Today's announcement doesn’t abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. Instead, it’s a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety & the safety of others. — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 2, 2021

Abbott said his new executive order would rescind "most" of his prior Covid-19 executive orders, and that all businesses would be allowed to open "100 percent," effective March 10.

The end of the mask mandate makes Texas, population 29 million, the largest state to end a rule aimed to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

