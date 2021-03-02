IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Texas Gov. Abbott moves to lift all Covid restrictions, reopen '100 percent'

Gov. Greg Abbott to lift Texas mask mandate and open state '100 percent'

The governor said the state would be back open "100 percent" by March 10.
Image: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech in Lockhart on Feb. 1, 2021.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech in Lockhart on Feb. 1, 2021.Bob Daemmrich / AP file
By Tim Fitzsimons

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will lift the state's mask mandate and announced businesses would be allowed to reopen at full capacity in one week's time.

"It is now time to open Texas 100 percent," Abbott said Tuesday afternoon at Montelongo's Mexican Restaurant in Lubbock.

"Covid has not suddenly disappeared," he said, "but state mandates are no longer needed."

Abbott said his new executive order would rescind "most" of his prior Covid-19 executive orders, and that all businesses would be allowed to open "100 percent," effective March 10.

The end of the mask mandate makes Texas, population 29 million, the largest state to end a rule aimed to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

