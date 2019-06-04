Breaking News Emails
Noted jazz drummer Lawrence Leathers was found dead outside a Bronx apartment.
The 37-year-old musician was found Sunday in a stairwell outside the apartment he shared with 41-year-old Lisa Harris, police said.
Leathers was involved in a physical dispute with Harris and a man, police said. Harris punched Leathers, and 28-year-old Sterling Aguilar, of Brooklyn, placed him in a chokehold, according to police.
Leathers was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both Harris and Aguilar were arrested Monday on assault charges. It wasn't clear if they had lawyers.
Leathers, a native of Lansing, Michigan, worked on two Grammy Award-winning albums by Cecile McLorin Salvant, who posted a link of Leathers playing on Instagram.
Drummer E.J. Strickland remembered Leathers on Instagram as "one of the most musical, swingingest, honest drummers out there."