Grand Canyon reports 118 cases of gastrointestinal illness, norovirus found in several park visitors

Over 100 cases of gastrointestinal illness have been reported at the Grand Canyon, with cases cropping up among visitors to the Colorado River and backcountry campers, according to park officials.

The national park in northern Arizona released a gastrointestinal illness alert on May 20 citing “increasing reports” that month.

Since June 10, at least 118 cases have been reported, Joelle Baird, a public affairs specialist at the Grand Canyon National Park, told NBC News.

The symptoms are consistent with norovirus, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describe as a contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea, with symptoms including nausea, stomach cramping and pain.

Baird said some visitors have tested positive for norovirus.

Norovirus can be spread through an infected person, contaminated food and water or by touching contaminated surfaces, and causes “sudden-onset vomiting and diarrhea” that lasts between one and three days, the park service said.

“We have had positive confirmation that a number of associated river trips have tested positive for norovirus. It’s hard to say if all the cases are linked to norovirus, but we have a good understanding right now that at least in the trips that have been tested, that it’s norovirus most likely,” she said.

An initial spike in cases emerged in May, with a majority of illnesses reported in May and June.

After Kristi Key called for help, a helicopter with park rangers rescued one of the hikers suffering gastrointestinal illness-like symptoms. Kristi Key

"We have plateaued a little bit in terms of the number of reported cases, especially over the last three to four weeks," Baird noted.

Kristi Key, a hiker from Arizona who frequents the Grand Canyon, recalled calling for help after seeing a vomiting hiker during a hike on Boucher Trail in mid May.

She came across four hikers on the Hermit Boucher loop and noticed one hiker didn’t look well. She offered to use the SOS button on her satellite communicator and tracking device to call for a rescue, but they declined.

Upon her return, she found the group again and this time they asked for her to call for help.

The group took refuge under a tee and set up a tarp to keep the sick hiker cool.

“He just laid down and slept and would get up every now and then to throw up, and drink a little bit of water,” Key told NBC News.

She said it was only once park rangers arrived and took the sick hiker to safety in a helicopter that she first learned about norovirus.

To help the sick hiker, friends and Key put up a tarp to keep him cool in the shade while awaiting his rescue in the Grand Canyon Kristi Key

“They were like it could either be the creek (water) or it could be norovirus because norovirus is hitting (the area) pretty bad right now,” she said.

She later learned that, at some point throughout their trip, each of the four hikers she helped had gotten ill.

Once on the shuttle back to her car, other visitors on board said they also knew people who had gotten sick with similar diarrhea and vomiting symptoms.

“Suddenly there was all these people saying, 'My friend got rescued,'” she said. “A lady was like, ‘I was on a trip down there this week and several, maybe five people, got sick on this trail.’”

Key said she’s hiked hundreds of miles in the Grand Canyon and although people are rescued “all the time,” it's usually for heat or lack of water, not for these kinds of symptoms.

The park service noted that norovirus can spread quickly on rafts going along the Colorado River, which typically hold dozens of people, and at campsites.

Baird said norovirus is "highly contagious" and could be spread in high use visitor areas, explaining that "it’s more from direct contact with people who are exposed and have the virus itself."

Visitors are encouraged to practice proper hand washing and to drink water that isn’t just filtered, but also chemically disinfected or boiled.

The cause of the cases is not yet known and the NPS Office of Public Health as well as the CDC and Coconino County Health and Human Services are investigating the matter.

Baird said there have been outbreaks of gastrointestinal illness at the park before, but “it has been a number of years."

“There was research that was conducted a number of years ago for something similar of a mass population of Colorado River users, impacting multiple river trips, were contracted with norovirus," she said.

"So it’s not uncommon that this this pops up. However, the fact that it has impacted so many different river trips is concerning."