Grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case fuels unrest in Louisville streets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The news of the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case spread quickly Wednesday as demonstrators took to the streets of Louisville, protesting her killing and the limited charges brought against only one of the officers involved.

Cries of "$15,000" rang out in downtown Louisville, referencing the bail set for Louisville police Detective Brett Hankison, who was indicted by the grand jury on three counts of wanton endangerment connected with the shooting that ended in Taylor's killing.

Hankison was charged for shots that ended up in the apartments next to Taylor's apartment.

There were no charges announced against Louisville police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly or Detective Myles Cosgrove for their roles in Taylor's death. And no murder or manslaughter charges were handed down against any of the three officers.

Protesters on foot and bikes descended on Jefferson Square Park, which has been dubbed "Breonna’s Park" since Taylor's death.

Many raised their fists and chanted “Breonna Taylor,” encouraging friends to raise their voices as they marched past boarded up windows and shuttered storefronts. Dozens of police cars kept close tabs on the protesters as they marched through the neighborhood.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron called for peace in light of what he conceded would be an unpopular decision.

“I know that not everyone will be satisfied with the charges that we reported today," Cameron told reporters in Frankfort. ”Every person has an idea of what they think justice is. My role, as special prosecutor in this case, is to set aside everything in pursuit of the truth. My job was to present the facts to the grand jury and the grand jury then applies those facts to the law. "

He continued: "If we simply act on emption or outrage, there is no justice. Mob justice is not justice. Justice sought by violence is not justice. It just becomes revenge."

Taylor, 26, an emergency medical technician, was killed in March when the officers executed a search warrant in a drug investigation involving her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, a convicted drug dealer.

Glover used Taylor’s address to receive packages, according to authorities. However, no drugs or money were recovered during the raid, according to the search warrant inventory document obtained by NBC News.

Hankison, who shot 10 rounds into Taylor's apartment, was fired in June. Cosgrove and Mattingly have been placed on administrative leave, along with the detective who requested the warrant.

The city of Louisville also settled a wrongful death suit filed by Taylor’s family for $12 million last week, which did not require the city to admit any wrongdoing.

The city installed road blocks, barricades and chain-link fences at nearly every corner of the downtown area in preparation for the announcement. Meanwhile, the Louisville Metro Police Department and Mayor Greg Fischer declared states of emergency and announced a 72-hour curfew running from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

People going to and from work, places of worship or seeking medical attention will be allowed to move during the curfew, authorities said.

"We're asking people to do their public protest during light," Fischer told reporters. "Most of the violence that we've encountered over the past few months has occurred after dark."

Louisville Metro Police Department interim Chief Robert Schroeder vowed to help protesters Wednesday, giving them a "safe place to" demonstrate.

"Whatever the decision is, our officers are prepared to keep doing what they have been doing continuously since May 28 — protecting the public while also ensuring the constitutional rights for people to express their feelings in a lawful and peaceful manner," he said.

Chloe Atkins reported from Louisville and David K. Li from New York