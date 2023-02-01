IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Grand jury indicts 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' husband and prominent attorney, accusing him of stealing from clients

Thomas Girardi, the estranged husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Erika Jayne, named in an 12-count complaint
Plaintiff's attorney Thomas Girardi presents closing arguments in the trial of Bryan Stow's lawsuit against former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt and Los Angeles Dodgers LLC on June 26, 2014 in Los Angeles.
By Andrew Blankstein and David K. Li

A federal grand jury indicted a prominent Southern California attorney and accused him of stealing from scores of his sympathetic victims, court documents revealed on Wednesday.

Thomas Girardi, who is married to a "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Erika Jayne, was hit with a 12-count indictment out of U.S. District Court in Chicago.

Girardi's law partner Christopher Kamon and David Lira, head of the firm's accounting and finance department, were also charged with 12 criminal counts.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday if Girardi, Kamon or Lira had been taken into custody or if any of the men had retained counsel.

The legal drama involving Girardi and his wife played on the hit Bravo reality show. One story line of the past season closely followed a pair of diamond earrings, prized by Giradi's wife, and that some of her fellow "Housewives" believed she should surrender to fraud victims.

