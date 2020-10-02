Grand jury recordings released in Breonna Taylor case

The recording of the grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case was released Friday, days after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a court motion seeking an extension.

Earlier this week, an unidentified juror filed a motion asking that the judge unseal the transcript and records related to Taylor's March 13 death at her Louisville home. The 26-year-old emergency medical technician was killed during a police drug raid after officers with a no-knock warrant broke down her front door.

The judge had ordered for the recording to be released Wednesday, but Cameron filed a motion for a one-week extension to give his office time to redact the personal information of witnesses. The judge instead gave his office until noon Friday.

"The Grand Jury audio recording is more than 20 hours long, and our office filed a motion to request additional time to redact personally identifiable information of witnesses, including addresses and phone numbers," a spokesperson for Cameron said in a statement Wednesday.

None of the three officers who fired their weapons that night — Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove and former officer Brett Hankison — were charged in connection to Taylor's death.

Last week, the grand jury indicted Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment for bullets that went into a neighboring apartment. The announcement of the charges sparked protests and calls by Taylor's family and lawyers for Cameron to release the evidence.

In a statement Monday, Cameron revealed that the only charge he recommended to the grand jury was wanton endangerment. But the motion filed by the juror noted that the attorney general had previously made public comments stating that his team walked the grand jury "through every homicide offense, and also presented all of the information that was available to the grand jury."

Officers had obtained a warrant for Taylor's home as part of a narcotics investigation. The target of the probe was Taylor's ex-boyfriend, who lived at a different address.

Louisville police have said that they announced themselves before entering Taylor's apartment, which Cameron said during a news conference last week was corroborated by a civilian witness.

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who was with her the night of the shooting, as well as multiple neighbors have said that they did not hear police announce their presence.

After police forced their way into the apartment, Walker fired a shot at the front door, striking Mattingly in the leg, police said. Attorneys for Walker have expressed doubt that the shot fired by their client hit the officer.

Walker, who had a license to carry firearms, has said that he fired fearing it was a home invasion.

Cameron said Mattingly fired six shots from inside the apartment and Cosgrove fired 16 from the doorway. Hankison fired 10 from an outside patio, but the attorney general said there is no evidence that any of his bullets hit Tayor, who was shot six times. The fatal shot was fired by Cosgrove, an FBI analysis determined.

At last week's news conference, Cameron said his "investigation showed, and the grand jury agreed, that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their return of deadly fire after having been fired upon" by Walker.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.