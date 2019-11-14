Grand Rapids to pay $190,000 to Latino U.S. citizen, war veteran held by ICE

ICE held Ramos-Gomez for three days last December before releasing the Michigan-born U.S. citizen.

By Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids will pay $190,000 to a Latino American war veteran who was wrongfully detained by federal immigration officials.

Jilmar Ramos-Gomez.Kent County Sheriff's Office via AP

The City Commission unanimously approved the settlement payment to Jilmar Ramos-Gomez on Tuesday to resolve a Michigan Department of Civil Rights complaint.

Customs Enforcement held Ramos-Gomez for three days last December before releasing the Michigan-born U.S. citizen.

Police Capt. Curtis VanderKooi served a 20-hour, unpaid suspension for violating department policy after he alerted the federal agency about Ramos-Gomez' arrest at a hospital.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and Michigan Immigrant Rights Center filed the complaint on Ramos-Gomez’s behalf in April, saying VanderKooi discriminated against him based on his race, violating the state’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.