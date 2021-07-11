Former baseball All-Star Howard Johnson said his 2-year-old grandchild was recovering Saturday from surgery after losing five toes in a lawnmower accident.

Tanner Johnson lost the toes in his left foot Tuesday after he was struck by a riding lawnmower, tweeted Howard Johnson, a two-time National League All-Star for the New York Mets.

Johnson, based in Nashville, said his son was using the mower when he reversed and didn't see his son Tanner.

"The guilt that my son feels is overwhelming," he said.

On Saturday, the former third-baseman, who was part of the 1984 Detroit Tigers and 1986 Mets championship teams, tweeted, "Tanner had his second surgery today and it was just completed…it went as good as can be expected."

He said doctors were looking at reconstructing the toddler's foot.

Tanner update#2…before I get into this, on behalf of the family THANK YOU and GOD BLESS for all the support whether by go fund me or prayer…we feel em🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻…Also this video of Tanner was taken just hours before his accident…as you can see he LOVES baseball… pic.twitter.com/tWlGZFx1XW — Howard Johnson (@20Hojo) July 10, 2021

The retired player, who also worked as a hitting coach and minor league manager, said money was being raised online to help cover the child's medical expenses.

"He will need multiple surgeries, plastic surgery and intensive care at the hospital over the next few months and future surgeries as he grows," the fundraising page said. "It is going to be a long and difficult process for this family."