Like so many of this country’s elders, Glenna and Eugene Luetgers of Plymouth, Minn., have spent most of the last year locked down, safe in their senior living center but unable to be with the rest of their family.

Among the things they missed most was seeing their granddaughter, Lindsey Hawkins, regularly.

"It was kind of traumatic at first," Glenna, 87, told NBC affiliate KARE

"When we couldn't have any visitors, that was a low point," agreed Eugene, who’s also 87.

But, he said, he had an idea.

He knew Lindsey, a pharmacist, was working with a Covid-19 vaccination team. So he made a special request: that she be the one to vaccinate her grandparents.

"It just seemed like a good idea, you know," he said. "If she's giving everybody shots, I'd like to get it from her."

Hawkins didn't think it was possible at first, but she switched up some things and made it work.

Giving her grandparents their first protective shots moved her. "That's pretty indescribable," Hawkins said. "It was very emotional for me."

A few days ago, she returned to Cherrywood Pointe of Plymouth to administer their second dose, and probably some sweet relief.

Lindsay Hawkins gives her grandmother Glenna Luetgers her second Covid-19 vaccine in Plymouth, Minn. KARE11

Said Hawkins: "I'll remember this for the rest of my life."