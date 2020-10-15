Grandfather pleads guilty in toddler's death in cruise ship fall

The grandfather of an 18-month-old girl who fell to her death from the open window of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship last year pleaded guilty Thursday to negligent homicide.

The ship had been docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in July 2019, when the toddler, Chloe Wiegand, fell through an 11-story window while she was in the care of her grandfather, Salvatore Anello.

Anello was charged in October 2019 by Puerto Rican authorities with negligent homicide.

He had initially pleaded not guilty but said in February that he was going to plead guilty so his family could begin to move on from the July 2019 tragedy.

"I took a plea deal today to try to help end part of this nightmare for my family, if possible," he said in a statement at the time.

Michael Winkleman, an attorney for the Wiegand family, told NBC News in February that the plea deal would mean that Anello, who lives in South Bend, Indiana, avoids jail time.

