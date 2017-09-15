Feedback
Grassroots Appeal: Kid Mows White House Lawn, Gets Presidential Visit

by Associated Press

Image: Frank "FX" Giaccio, Donald Trump
Frank Giaccio, 11, is encouraged by President Donald Trump on Friday, while he mowed the lawn in the Rose Garden. Jacquelyn Martin / AP
The president got what you might call a grassroots display of support at the White House, welcoming an 11-year-old Virginia boy who offered to help cut the lawn.

Kid Landscaper Mows White House Lawn, Meets Trump 0:41

President Donald Trump high-fived Frank Giaccio, who lives in the Washington suburb of Falls Church. The White House says Frank wrote Trump to say he admires the president's business acumen and runs his own neighborhood lawn-care business.

Image: President Accepts Offer From 11-Year-Old Virginia Boy To Mow Lawn Of White House
Giaccio wrote a letter to Trump requesting to mow the lawn of the White House. Win McNamee / Getty Images
Image: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with 11-years-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House in Washington
Giaccio was so focused on mowing that he didn't notice when the president came up behind him. Carlos Barria / Reuters

Frank was so focused on pushing the lawn mower, he didn't notice Trump had emerged to greet him until the president was next to him in the Rose Garden.

Trump says Frank is "the future of the country" and will soon be "very famous."

Frank said he wants to be a Navy SEAL, to which Trump exclaimed, "He'll make it."

Image: President Accepts Offer From 11-Year-Old Virginia Boy To Mow Lawn Of White House
Giaccio mows the grass in the Rose Garden. Win McNamee / Getty Images

