Great white shark attacks, seriously injures California beachgoer

The 35-year-old victim was in the water at Gray Whale Cove State Park.
By Dennis Romero

A beachgoer was seriously injured following a great white shark attack about 20 miles south of San Francisco Saturday, authorities said.

The attack happened about 9:15 a.m. as a 35-year-old man was in the water at Gray Whale Cove State Beach in San Mateo County, the sheriff's office tweeted.

He "was treated with advanced life support measures" at the scene, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection tweeted.

The victim was taken to Stanford Medical Center's trauma facility, where he was in serious condition, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and Califire.

Sheriff's officials described the shark as measuring 6 to 8 feet.

The beach was subsequently closed.

