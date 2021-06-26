A beachgoer was seriously injured following a great white shark attack about 20 miles south of San Francisco Saturday, authorities said.

The attack happened about 9:15 a.m. as a 35-year-old man was in the water at Gray Whale Cove State Beach in San Mateo County, the sheriff's office tweeted.

At 9:15am, a 35-year-old man was swimming off of Grey Whale Cove State Beach when he was bitten in the right leg by a 6-8 ft. great white shark. The male was able to swim to shore and medical aid was summoned. The male was transported to Stanford.⚠️The beach is now closed. — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) June 26, 2021

He "was treated with advanced life support measures" at the scene, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection tweeted.

A 35-year-old man was swimming off of Grey Whale Cove in San Mateo, Calif., when he was bitten by a great white shark on June 26, 2021. Cal Fire San Mateo

The victim was taken to Stanford Medical Center's trauma facility, where he was in serious condition, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and Califire.

INCIDENT UPDATE: Upon arrival at Gray Whale Cove firefighters/paramedics found a male on the beach with a confirmed bite to his body. Patient was treated with advanced life support measures and transported to a local trauma center in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/z3dcy9gTR6 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) June 26, 2021

Sheriff's officials described the shark as measuring 6 to 8 feet.

The beach was subsequently closed.