The first great white shark ever tracked in the Long Island Sound may be on the southern coast of Long Island, marine scientists said Monday.
The nearly 10-foot-long shark — called Cabot — was detected by four pings Monday off the coast of Connecticut, near Greenwich, according to Ocearch, an ocean-research organization that has been tracking the shark since they tagged him in Nova Scotia in 2018.
"I heard sending a ping from the Long Island Sound had never been done before by a white shark ... so naturally I had to visit and send one off. Hello Greenwich how are you today?!" said a tweet from the Ocearch-run Twitter account for Cabot.
"So cool to be tracking @WhiteSharkCabot in the Long Island Sound since as far as we know, it is unusual for white sharks to visit the area," said a tweet from Ocearch.
Named for explorer John Cabot, the shark was tracked in South Carolina and North Carolina in April and made his way to the Delaware Bay last week.
With the news that he had entered the Long Island Sound, Ocearch's online tracker overloaded as the public rushed to find out his whereabouts, the organization said.
By late Monday, an Ocearch spokesperson told NBC News that researchers were trying to figure out if Cabot was still on the north side of Long Island, near the Connecticut coast, or had made his way around to the south side of Long Island.
"New detections, we are trying to make sense of, show him on the south side of Long Island," the spokesperson said. "This new information has us digging in deeper in an effort to understand exactly where Cabot is."