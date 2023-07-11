Great white sharks killing seals 'very close' to Nantucket prompts swimming ban

Swimming has been banned in parts of Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, after great white sharks were seen attacking and killing seals "very close to the shore," officials said.

Four seals were killed in the last few days, prompting officials with the Trustees of the Reservation and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to prohibit swimming near Great Point and the Nantucket National Wildlife Refuge until further notice to ensure the safety of visitors.

Earlier on Tuesday, a plane spotted nine great white sharks in the area, Sarah Cassell, managing director of marketing and communications at The Trustees, said in a statement provided to NBC News.

"This is not a decision we’ve made lightly," Cassell said. "Visitors’ safety is our utmost concern, especially given the remote location of this beach should a serious incident occur. We’ll continue to monitor shark activity in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service."

The Nantucket National Wildlife Refuge and Great Point area are situated right at the northernmost tip of the island, where the Nantucket Sound and the Atlantic Ocean merge, per the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service website.

Great Point is an approximately seven mile long, undeveloped barrier beach, one of the best places on the island to see Grey Seals, according to Nantucket's website.

Seals are the major prey species for the great white shark, and as the seal population increases, so does the great white shark population, Cassell told NBC News.

The seals have moved away from Great Point Beach since the attacks but will probably return, which means the sharks will follow, said David Eisenhauer, a spokesperson for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

"As such, there is currently no projected timeline as to how long the prohibition on swimming may last," Eisenhauer said. "This is the first closure of the season due to shark activity and we, along with the Trustees, feel it is the best option to ensure the safety of all visitors."

The refuge is managed by the Trustees of the Reservation and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service through a cooperative agreement.

Other areas of the refuge will remain open for recreational use, Cassell said. It wasn't clear Tuesday which areas of the refuge are still open.