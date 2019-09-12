Breaking News Emails
Several environmental activists suspended themselves from the Fred Hartman Bridge in Houston Thursday morning to protest the use of fossil fuels and challenge Democratic presidential candidates preparing for the debate to hold the industry accountable.
Greenpeace USA, a non-governmental environmental organization, said in a tweet that they were demonstrating at the bridge to "confront" President Donald Trump and "the oil industry."
A video shared by the group shows several protesters using colorful banners to dangle themselves from the bridge over the water.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the department is monitoring the demonstration. According to NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston at least a dozen protesters were involved and the group said they plan to stay on the bridge for 24 hours.
The demonstration comes hours before the third Democratic 2020 presidential primary debate Thursday night at Texas Southern University.
"We challenge every candidate on stage tonight to promise to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable if they become president," the group wrote, adding the hashtag "PeopleVsOil."