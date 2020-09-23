Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A grizzly bear has killed a hunter in a national park in Alaska, the National Park Service said Tuesday.

The hunter, who was on a 10-day moose hunting trip with a friend, was killed Sunday in the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, a 13.2-million-acre park in the eastern part of the state next to the Yukon in Canada.

The hunter's identity has not been released pending an investigation, the park said.

No other injuries were reported.

More details about the deadly attack and information about whether officials were looking for the bear were not immediately clear.

An email and phone message to a park spokesperson were not immediately returned Tuesday night.

It is the first known fatal bear mauling in the history of the park, which was established in 1980, the park said in a statement.

The national park was designated by President Jimmy Carter in 1980. Wrangell-St. Elias had previously been designated by the president as a national monument.

Black bears and grizzlies are found throughout the park, which also has one of the largest concentrations of Dall sheep in North America, around 13,000, according to the park's website.