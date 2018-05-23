Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Grocery sees dirty word in 'Summa Cum Laude,' censors cake

by Associated Press

Publix supermarket censors Latin phrase on honor grad's cake

01:55

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina woman isn't happy a grocery store censored her honor graduate son's cake, which was supposed to include the Latin phrase "Summa Cum Laude."

Cara Koscinski told The Washington Post a cake online from Publix that was supposed to say "Congrats Jacob! Summa Cum Laude class of 2018."

Image: The cake from Publix with dashes for the phrase Summa Cum Laude.
The cake from Publix with dashes for part of the phrase Summa Cum Laude.Cara Koscinski / via Facebook

She says the online message box did not like the word "cum," the Latin word for "with." The computer marked it as a naughty word and substituted three hyphens.

Koscinski said she then filled in a box for special instructions, explaining the Latin word and placed the $70 order. Another family member picked up the cake, not knowing what it was supposed to say. It came with the hyphens.

She says the store gave her a refund and a gift card when she complained.

Image: Publix refused to write the words Summa Cum Laude on Cara Koscinski's because they claimed she was using 'profanity' They put three dashes instead of the word.
Publix refused to write the words Summa Cum Laude on Cara Koscinski's cake because they claimed she was using 'profanity.'Cara Koscinski / via Facebook

