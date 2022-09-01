A ground worker at New Orleans’ airport died in an accident Tuesday while offloading an aircraft, officials said.

Jermani Thompson, an employee of GAT Airline Ground Support, died after being rushed to a hospital, the airport said.

Thompson had been servicing a Frontier Airlines flight around 10 p.m. when the accident happened, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport said.

GAT Airline Ground Support CEO Mike Hough said her hair became entangled with the machinery of a belt loader while offloading a flight.

“We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able,” he said.

Director of Aviation Kevin Dolliole said the airport was deeply saddened.

“Jermani was a part of our airport family, and we will continue to support one another in any way we can during this trying time," Dolliole said in a written statement.

Frontier Airlines also expressed its condolences and said their thoughts were with Thompson friends and family.

Thompson’s mother, Angela Dorsey, told NOLA.com that her 26-year-old daughter loved basketball and was a graduate of Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi.

“She was my baby girl. Everybody loved her,” Dorsey told the news outlet, which is the online home of The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate newspaper.