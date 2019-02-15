Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 15, 2019, 3:28 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

A security guard was arrested Thursday after firing on a YouTube personality who was filming outside a Los Angeles synagogue and Jewish high school, according to police and video posted of the incident.

Transgender woman Zhoie Perez, who is known on YouTube as Furry Potato, was filming outside the Etz Jacob Congregation and Ohel Chana High School around noon when the guard confronted her, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Perez said she suffered a graze wound to the leg, and police called it "non-life-threatening."

Edduin Zelayagrunfeld, 44, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Perez, who has 17,000 YouTube subscribers, aims to "create internet content that will hopefully educate people about their rights while holding police and government officials accountable to us," she said in a fundraising site online.

She regularly films outside government buildings, religious centers and law enforcement buildings and captures officials' reactions. One such video titled "Just got pepper sprayed" was filmed outside the Islamic Center of Southern California.

Yehudis Farkash, the principal of Ohel Chana High School, told reporters that she had called police to the school after noticing someone "was filming our girls at the school and the building, the perimeter of the building extensively, including all the windows and the exits."

The school administrator said seeing the person filming "caused a great deal of anxiety to both our staff and our students."