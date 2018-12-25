Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Daniella Silva

An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy died of unknown causes in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection shortly after midnight on Christmas in New Mexico, the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

A Border Patrol agent noticed that the child, who was apprehended with his father, "showed signs of potential illness" on Monday, CBP said, citing initial reporting.

The father and son were then taken to a medical center in Alamogordo, New Mexico, where the child was initially diagnosed with a common cold, according to the statement. When the boy was evaluated for release, hospital staff found a fever and he was held for an additional 90 minutes before being released on Monday afternoon, CBP said. The boy was given prescriptions for amoxicillin, an antibiotic, and the painkiller ibuprofen.

On Monday night, the boy was nauseous and began vomiting and was sent back to the same hospital but died shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the agency said.

The official cause of the child's death is still unknown and CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct a review, consistent with policy, according to the statement.

The hospital where the child died, the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, said privacy regulations prevented it form sharing information about any individual patient.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this family during this very difficult time," the medical center said.

The Guatemalan government was notified and is in contact with the boy's father and family, the statement added.

The boy's death comes after Jakelin Caal Maquin, 7, also of Guatemala, died in Border patrol custody earlier this month. Her body arrived in Guatemala on Monday.

Her death sparked outrage and calls for an independent investigation.

CBP announced last week that it would begin informing Congress and the media within 24 hours after someone dies in its custody.

The American Civil Liberties Union said in a tweet Tuesday that the boy's death was "a horrific tragedy" and that CBP should be held accountable. The group called for the incoming Congress to investigate the Department of Homeland Security, which includes CBP.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Tex., the incoming chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, credited CBP for its timely public notification, but he also blamed the Trump administration's broader immigration policy for putting migrants in harm's way.

"The Administration’s policy of turning people away from legal ports of entry, otherwise known as metering, is putting families and children in great danger," Castro said in a statement.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., called the boy's death "deplorable."

"What happened to 'One death is too many,' @SecNielsen? " she said, quoting Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee last week following Jakelin's death.