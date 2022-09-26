A 'guest of the home' charged in connection to hammer attack murder of Detroit radio anchor

A Detroit radio journalist was bludgeoned to death by a 55-year-old man who police described as a "guest of the home," authorities said Monday.

Arthur Levan Williamson was charged with seven criminal counts in connection to the attack that ended with the slaying of Jim Nicolai, who went by the name Jim Matthews as a news anchor for WWJ radio, officials said.

Matthews was found dead at his Chesterfield Township residence on Bayview Drive around noon Friday, police said.

Macomb County prosecutors called the deadly encounter a "hammer attack" in a statement but declined to clarify exactly how Matthews was killed.

"The only thing we have is blunt-force trauma and we won't go into any more detail than that," Brian Bassett, Chesterfield Township Department of Public Safety Director, told reporters.

Williamson was arraigned on Monday and a lawyer representing him during the brief hearing declined comment.

Three other victims who were at the home, including Matthews' two children, were hospitalized.

A 35-year-old woman, who escaped the home with her 5-year-old daughter, flagged down a driver and called 911. When officers arrived, they found the body of an adult man in the home as well as a 10-year-old boy who was bound and in a closet.

The woman was identified as Matthews' girlfriend and the mother of his children, NBC affiliate WDIV reported.

The suspect had been let into the home sometime "in the middle of the night" before Matthews got home at about 6 a.m., Bassett said. Police were called to the scene at about noon.

“Between that, unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of the details," Bassett said. "He was welcomed in as a guest in the home.”

Bassett and Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido urged residents to be vigilant against domestic violence.

“This is somebody who has been there in the past,” Bassett said. "Exactly what the nature of the relationship (was) we’re still trying to develop that."

It wasn't immediately clear how Williamson was known to the victims, other than he "wasn't an un-welcomed guest," according to Lucido.

"If I had an answer I would give it to you," the prosecutor said. "But unfortunately, at this time, the relationship that had been established, we know that it was not a breaking-and-entering ... he wasn't an unwanted guest at the place."

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.