Gulf cartel apologizes after Americans are kidnapped and killed in Mexico

The Gulf cartel apologized Thursday after two American citizens were killed during an armed abduction last week in Mexico.

The cartel condemned the violence in a letter obtained by The Associated Press and said they had turned over members who were involved. A senior law enforcement official told NBC News that U.S. authorities believe the letter is legitimate.

"The Gulf Cartel Grupo Escorpiones strongly condemns the events of Friday, March 3 in which unfortunately an innocent working mother died and four American citizens were kidnapped, of which two died," a translation of the letter states. "For this reason, we have decided to hand over those involved and directly responsible for the events who at all times acted under their own determination and indiscipline and against the rules in which the CDG has always operated."

The four Americans were shot at and kidnapped after crossing the border into northern Mexico for a medical procedure. Tamaulipas state Gov. Américo Villarreal said at a news conference that a woman, identified by family as LaTavia Washington McGee, and a man, Eric Williams, survived the kidnapping.

Both were taken to a clinic for medical treatment and returned to the U.S. by an international bridge between Matamoros, Mexico, and Brownsville, Texas.

