Gun fired on Pennsylvania compound of Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen

Breaking News Emails
A gunshot was fired on the Pennsylvania compound of exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen on Wednesday after an unidentified man entered the property, according to police.
A white man wearing all dark clothing allegedly entered the compound in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.
The man was believed to be armed, a spokesman for Gulen told Reuters.
The police were called and security personnel fired a warning shot and the man in dark clothing ran off, according to authorities.
Troopers searched the area but were unable to locate the intruder.
Gulen has become a contentious figure after Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused him of orchestrating an attempted military coup in 2016 from his Pennsylvania compound.
Gulen denounced the coup attempt and denied he had a hand in its inspiration.
"I condemn, in the strongest terms, the attempted military coup in Turkey," he said at the time.
Turkey has called on the United States to extradite Gulen, which it has refused to do.