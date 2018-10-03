Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Gun fired on Pennsylvania compound of Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen

A white man wearing all dark clothing allegedly entered the compound in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania.
by Kalhan Rosenblatt /
Image: U.S. based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania
U.S. based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania on July 29, 2016.Charles Mostoller / Reuters file

A gunshot was fired on the Pennsylvania compound of exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen on Wednesday after an unidentified man entered the property, according to police.

A white man wearing all dark clothing allegedly entered the compound in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

The man was believed to be armed, a spokesman for Gulen told Reuters.

Image: An aerial view of the Golden Generation Worship and Retreat Center in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania
The Golden Generation Worship and Retreat Center in rural Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, is seen in this picture taken July 9, 2013. The Private compound is where Fethullah Gulen, an influential Islamist cleric has lived for more than a decade. A rare defense from a secretive Islamic movement of its role in Turkish political life has exposed a rift with Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan that could weaken one of modern Turkey's most powerful leaders. The spell of Gulen, a 72-year-old U.S.-based Islamic preacher with a global network of schools, whose supporters say they number in the millions, has long loomed large over Turkey's constitutionally-secular state.Reuters file

The police were called and security personnel fired a warning shot and the man in dark clothing ran off, according to authorities.

Troopers searched the area but were unable to locate the intruder.

Gulen has become a contentious figure after Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused him of orchestrating an attempted military coup in 2016 from his Pennsylvania compound.

Gulen denounced the coup attempt and denied he had a hand in its inspiration.

"I condemn, in the strongest terms, the attempted military coup in Turkey," he said at the time.

Turkey has called on the United States to extradite Gulen, which it has refused to do.

