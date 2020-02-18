'Gun Girl' Kaitlin Bennett met with student protest at Ohio University campus

Conservative activist Kaitlin Bennett, also known as "Gun Girl," incited large-scale student protests Monday when she appeared on Ohio University's Athens campus to film a video.
Bennett had arrived on campus to film a President's Day trivia video for the Liberty Hangout, which bills itself as a libertarian media outlet, according to both her and the site. Bennett has been a divisive figure since gaining notoriety in 2018 for posting controversial graduation photos of herself with an AR-10 rifle at Kent State University.
About 400 students gathered to see Bennett at the Baker Center on campus, where she was met with chants of "go home," according to the university's student newspaper, The Post.
The provocateur posted video of herself in a vehicle as students threw drinks and shouted expletives at her as the vehicle attempted to leave.
"I will absolutely be returning to @ohiou's campus again, and next time I'll bring an army of gun owners for an open carry walk through campus," Bennett said in a tweet. "You can't keep us away and you can't keep us silent. Just like Donald Trump, we will always win."
Other videos posted to numerous social media platformed showed Bennett followed by a large crowd of students as she walked on campus, shouting taunts and throwing toilet paper at her.
The incident began trending on Twitter Tuesday morning as some expressed sympathy for Bennett but others reveled in the verbal abuse she was met with.
Ohio University Police said in a statement Monday that the "unexpected" presence of an activist on campus drew large crowds of students who "also chose to exercise their first amendment rights."
"Contrary to allegations circulating on social media, the incident did not rise to the level of a riot," university police said. "There was strong language, and allegations that some unknown person(s) in the crowd splashed water, but there were no reported injuries or violence, and no one was arrested during the event."
Ohio University Police also noted that they received no prior notice of Bennett's arrival. The university's administration said that it takes concerns about "complex situations like this" seriously and that its focus is primarily on the safety of students and visitors.
"We are a public institution and we take that responsibility very seriously by respecting the rights of all persons to express themselves in a lawful manner," Ohio University said in a "Statement on Free Expression" Tuesday.
The school said that it promotes diversity of viewpoint as on of the institution's educational goals. The statement went on to say that it welcomes expressions on differing viewpoints in "appropriate forums throughout our campuses."