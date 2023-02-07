A gun magazine and ammunition were found Monday inside a 5-year-old student's backpack at an elementary school in Syracuse, New York, officials said.

The incident occurred at Porter Elementary School, according to a spokesperson with the Syracuse City School District, who on Tuesday shared a statement from police.

“There was a 5-year-old student found in possession of a magazine and ammunition that was located in their backpack," the statement said. "At this time, it appears that the student had no knowledge of the presence of such materials. The investigation is very active and ongoing. There was no gun, just a magazine, and ammunition.”

Porter Elementary School in Syracuse, N.Y.

The student is a kindergartner, police said.

The district spokesperson did not respond to questions about who was responsible for putting the items in the student's backpack or whether the student was unaware of them being there.

Police could not be immediately reached for additional comment Tuesday. A person who picked up the phone at Porter Elementary declined to comment Tuesday.

Last month, at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, a 6-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher while she was teaching class, officials said. The teacher, Abigail Zwerner, was hailed a hero for safely escorting about 20 students out of the classroom after she was wounded.

Since the shooting, the school and school district have seen fallout, including leadership changes. The district also said every school will be outfitted with at least one metal detector.