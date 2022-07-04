Gunfire erupts in area of Fourth of July parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, sheriff says

Gunfire erupted in an affluent Chicago suburb on Monday, prompting the city to cancel its Fourth of July celebration, authorities said.

The shooting happened "in the area of the Independence Day parade route," the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in statement posted shortly after 11 a.m. CDT.

No other details, including how many people were shot, were released.

"Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park," according to statement from the lakeshore city just north of Chicago.

"Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available."

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.