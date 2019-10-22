Breaking News Emails
By David K. Li
Gunfire erupted at a high school in Northern California on Tuesday, wounding one person and prompting a lockdown at two nearby campuses, police said.
The shooting happened at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, which is about 60 miles north of San Francisco, authorities said.
Santa Rosa police said, in statement, that the shooting was an "isolated shooting just outside of" the high school. The suspect was not immediately captured.
"Santa Rosa Police are actively searching for the lone shooter," the statement continued. "There is one known victim already receiving medical treatment."
Lockdowns were ordered at Ridgway and nearby Santa Rosa High School and Santa Rosa Junior College.
This is a developing story, please check back here for updates.