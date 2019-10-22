Breaking News Emails
Gunfire erupted at a high school in Northern California on Tuesday morning, wounding one person and prompting a lockdown at two nearby campuses, police said.
The shooting happened at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, which is about 60 miles north of San Francisco, authorities said.
Santa Rosa police announced the lockdown at 9:12 a.m. local time, and said at 10:38 a.m. that they had detained a possible suspect. "Search is ongoing for the weapon," the police statement said.
Earlier, police said in a statement that the incident was an "isolated shooting just outside of" the high school. They called the suspect a "lone shooter" and said there "is one known victim already receiving medical treatment."
The lockdowns were ordered at Ridgway and nearby Santa Rosa High School and Santa Rosa Junior College.
Police had centered their search for the suspect in neighborhoods around Ridgway Avenue, which runs just south of all three campuses, according to the junior college.
"Find a safe location out of sight, away from windows, and barricade yourself behind secured doors. Remain quiet," the college told its students and staff in a posting at 9:46 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.