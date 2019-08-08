Breaking News Emails
A "road rage" incident led to gunfire outside an Alabama elementary school on Thursday morning before two fathers were arrested, authorities said.
No one was injured in the angry confrontation at 7:26 a.m. outside of Wynton M. Blount Elementary School in Montgomery, police Sgt. Jarrett Williams said.
The two men, both fathers of students, got into an argument in the parking lot before one pulled a gun and fired at least once, striking the other's car and causing minor damage, officials said.
It wasn't immediately clear what the argument was about, Williams added.
The shooter then walked into the school's front office and put his gun down. A school employee grabbed the weapon and locked it in a safe, according to Williams and Montgomery Public Schools spokesman Tom Salter.
Both men remained on the scene and met officers when they arrived.
Students at the school were placed on a "soft lockdown" for the day, meaning they had to stay inside for recess and physical education, as police conducted their investigation outside, officials said.
Thursday was the third day of school at Blount Elementary.