A Chicago man with apparent “anger management issues” killed five neighbors in an apartment complex shooting on Saturday night, police said.
The 67-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, entered a neighbor’s apartment on the city's Northwest Side where three men and a woman were eating dinner and fatally shot them, Chicago police Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio said, according to NBC Chicago.
The gunman, a retired construction worker, then went to another apartment and shot a fifth person, the station reported. The victim later died at a local hospital.
The shooting “definitely wasn’t random,” Riccio said, according to NBC Chicago. The gunman had lived in the building for 15 years and knew his victims, he said.
“We don’t know what set him off tonight," Riccio said, according to the station. "Most of the occupants inside the building have had problems with him in the past, but certainly nothing of this magnitude."
Ricccio added that neighbors told authorities the man had "anger management issues."