Gunman dead in shooting at Pennsylvania judge's office

Police responded to a shooting at a Masontown, Pennsylvania, judge's office that left four people wounded on Wednesday afternoon, according to local authorities.

The gunman is dead in the shooting, which occurred at District Magistrate Daniel Shimshock’s office in Masontown at 2:10 p.m. ET, according to officials.

"At this time we have multiple victims and injuries one being a law enforcement official," Pennsylvania State Police wrote in a tweet.

One of the people who was at the judge’s office for a hearing was hiding in a bathroom with his mother after the shooting when a woman ran inside bleeding from the arm, the man’s father told NBC affiliate WPXI of Pittsburgh.

He used a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding and his feet to buttress the door during the ordeal, the man's father told the station.

Uniontown attorney David Kaiser was also there and told the station he heard an argument before the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.