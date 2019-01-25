Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 25, 2019, 3:35 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

A gunman opened fire at a bar near Penn State on Thursday night, killing one person and injuring two before driving to a nearby home and fatally shooting another man before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

Jordan Witmer, 21, fatally shot Dean W. Beachy, 62, at P.J. Harrigan's, a hotel bar in State College, Pennsylvania, around 10:30 p.m. ET, according to the local coroner. Witmer also wounded another man and a woman at the bar, NBC Philadelphia reported, adding that the gunman was apparently in a relationship with the woman.

The gunman then drove to a home, where he shot and killed homeowner George McCormick, 83, before fatally shooting himself, Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers said.

Investigators are trying to determine if Witmer knew any of the people he killed, Sayers said, adding that the shootings were an "an isolated incident." The two people who were wounded were hospitalized and in critical condition Friday.

A motive for the shootings has not been determined. State College Police Chief John Gardner called the violence "shocking" and "disturbing."

P.J. Harrigan's is less than two miles away from Penn State University.

Penn State said in a statement that "our thoughts are with those in the State College community impacted by this tragedy."