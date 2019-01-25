Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 25, 2019, 3:35 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 25, 2019, 8:20 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

A gunman opened fire at a bar near Penn State University on Thursday night, killing two people and wounding one before driving to a nearby home and fatally shooting another man and then turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

Jordan Witmer, 21, fatally shot Dean W. Beachy, 62, at P.J. Harrigan's, a hotel bar in State College, Pennsylvania, around 10:30 p.m., according to the local coroner.

A second person died after being brought to the hospital in critical condition, police said Friday. Another person who was wounded was still hospitalized in critical condition Friday, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Witmer then drove to the residence of George McCormick, where he shot and killed the 83-year-old, before fatally shooting himself, Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers said.

Investigators are trying to determine if Witmer knew any of the people he killed, Sayers said, adding that the shootings were an "an isolated incident." The two people who were wounded were hospitalized and in critical condition Friday.

A motive for the shootings has not been determined. State College Police Chief John Gardner called the violence "shocking" and "disturbing."

A sign on P.J. Harrigan's said the bar would be closed until Monday "out of respect to those affected by the recent tragedy." The bar is less than two miles away from Penn State.

In a statement, Penn State said that "our thoughts are with those in the State College community impacted by this tragedy."