Gunman kills 3, wounds another in string of shootings in Houston

Police in Houston were searching for a suspect who is believed to have fatally shot three men and wounded a fourth at three locations over the span of less than an hour Wednesday night.
The killings, the first of which occurred around 8:15 p.m., were related, and all four victims and the suspect are thought to have known one another, police said.
"We're early on in the investigation, but we've got pretty good information to know that it's drug-related," Houston police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference.
Police were looking for Joshua Kelsey, 35, who was thought to be driving a 2012 silver Kia Forte.
Finner said that in the first shooting, the suspect shot two men, one of whom died, around 8:15 p.m. The second man was in surgery.
Finney said "the suspect and one of the males had some kind of confrontation over drugs."
The 2012 Kia was stolen at the site of that shooting.
The suspect then drove to a home where he forced his way inside and fatally shot a 60-year-old man. He then went to a third home, knocked, entered and shot a man in his 40s who also died, Finner said.
The deadly shooting at the second scene happened at around 8:36 p.m., and the last person was shot and killed at around 9 p.m., he said.
The identities of the victims were not released. Police are looking for any information about the shootings or the suspect's whereabouts and announced a reward of up to $5,000.