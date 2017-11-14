Gunman Kills Four, Wounds Child at School in California Shootings

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A gunman killed four people and wounded a number of others at random Tuesday at multiple locations in rural Northern California, including an elementary school, before police shot him dead, authorities said.

Two hospitals said they were treating seven people, including at least three children.

No children were killed, Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said. The shooter, who has not been identified, was fatally shot by police after engaging two officers who returned fire at an intersection in the community of Rancho Tehama Reserve, about 130 miles north of Sacramento, Johnston said.

"We really don't have any idea what his motive was at this time," Johnston said. The first calls of a shooting came in at around 7:52 a.m. and it was all over in around 45 minutes, he said. During the rampage the gunman fired into an elementary school, he said.

Rancho Tehama Road completely blocked off by crime tape after reported shootings at Rancho Tehama Elementary School in California. @SaraStinsonNews / via Tiwtter

One student was wounded at the school and another child was shot while in a car being driven by a woman, who also was wounded, Johnston said.

"It was very clear at the onset that we had an individual that was randomly picking targets," Johnston said.

"Essentially, with this individual after the initial shooting, he is reportedly took a vehicle and went on a shooting rampage throughout the community," Johnston said at an afternoon press conference. At one point the gunman crashed the first vehicle, robbed another person of his vehicle before he was shot by police.

Brian Flint told the Record Searchlight newspaper in the city of Redding that his neighbor, whom he knows only as Kevin, was the gunman and that his roommate was among the victims. He said the shooter also stole his truck.

"The crazy thing is that the neighbor has been shooting a lot of bullets lately, hundreds of rounds, large magazines," Flint said. "We made it aware that this guy is crazy and he's been threatening us."

Authorities have recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns after the shootings in the rural subdivision described on its website as a "quiet private country community" where "the people are friendly and the pace is relaxed."

Several people were wounded at the school, said Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District.

The gunman shot the child in the vehicle as the child was being driven to school, Johnston said. Their vehicle passed the gunman's and "he opened fire on them without provocation or warning," Johnston said. The child, who was in the back seat, did not suffer life-threatening injuries but the woman in the vehicle suffered life-threatening injures, he said.

At the school, "the shooter targeted the school from outside the school and shot into the school, multiple rounds," Johnston said.

"Salvador Tello said the gunman fired at a truck in front of him as he was dropping off his three children. Tello said he was about three blocks from the school when bullets made "big holes" in the truck in front of him.

He said he forced his children to duck down and slammed his truck into reverse and headed to the children's grandmother's house.

"I put my kids down and put my truck in reverse and went out," he said. "I don't believe it because I wake up, take my kids, feed them cereal and put them in the truck and says 'Let's go to school like a normal day.'"

On the way, he said, he saw an apparent gunshot victim and police at another scene. Johnston said there were seven crime scenes.

Three people were being treated at a hospital in Redding, about 50 miles north of the shootings, Mercy Medical Center spokeswoman Marcy Miracle said. She declined to provide other details about the victims or their injuries.

Four others, including three children, were being treated at Enloe Medical Center in Chico, about 50 miles southeast of the shootings, hospital spokeswoman Nicole Johansson said.

The gunman has a history with law enforcement, and Johnston said authorities are aware of a report that he was involved in a domestic violence incident on Monday.

Tiffany Rodgers and her husband were setting up outside their coffee shop, Coffee Addiction which is around a mile from the school, when they heard gunfire. "I heard the first 10 rounds. We heard about 20 more rounds," Rodgers, 33, told NBC News in a phone interview from Corning, California.

Rodgers said she sent over donuts to the teachers there following the shooting. Up until last year, Rodgers said she had children attending that school. "It is such an unfortunate incident,” she said.

California Gov. Jerry Brown said he and his wife, Anne, are saddened by the shooting that "shockingly involved schoolchildren."

Brown offered their condolences to the families who lost loved ones and said they are united with all Californians in grief.