At least three people were killed by a man who went on a "murderous rampage" in Chicago and nearby Evanston on Saturday, police in Chicago said.

Several more were injured by the gunman who was also killed after a shootout with police officers, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David O’Neal Brown, told a news conference late Saturday. He added that no officers were injured.

Identifying the gunman as Jason Nightengale, 32, Brown said they had no information about a possible motive for the killings.

He later took to Twitter to say that a “violent criminal and his murderous rampage was stopped.”

Evanston police investigate the scene of a shooting on Saturday. NBC Chicago

The killing spree began when Nightengale fatally shot a 30-year-old man as sitting inside a car in a Chicago parking garage in the Hyde Park neighborhood at approximately 1:50 p.m. local time (2:50 p.m. ET) on Saturday afternoon, Brown told the news conference.

The University of Chicago later confirmed the victim was "a current student" on Twitter.

Around 10 minutes later, Brown said the suspect killed a security guard in a nearby apartment apartment building, before shooting a 77-year-old woman who was retrieving her mail in the head. Brown said the senior was in "critical condition."

After stealing a red Toyota from a man at gunpoint, Nightengale shot a 20-year-old man as he robbed a convenience story in the city's south side at 3 p.m., Brown said.

The man was "random victim," Brown said, adding that he died after being taken to the city's Christ Hospital.

An 81-year-old woman was also left in critical condition after she suffered "gunshot wounds to her back and to the neck, fired from the offender's weapon" he added.

Offender’s firearm was recovered on scene. pic.twitter.com/Yx79U8ZGIU — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) January 10, 2021

An hour later, 15-year-old was also in critical conditional after being shot in the passenger seat of a car being driven by her mother, Brown said, adding that Nightengale later returned to scene where he fired shots at police officers.

After fleeing to Evanston — a city just north of Chicago — Nightengale took a woman hostage before shooting her in the head, Brown said.

Evanston Police — who had arrived the scene in response to a call from the public — then engaged in a shootout with Nightengale, who was pronounced dead at a hospital in Evanston, Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook told NBC News affiliate 5Chicago.