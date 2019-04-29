Breaking News Emails
A man was killed and six people were wounded Sunday afternoon when a gunman opened fire on a cookout in Baltimore, police said.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the man fled after the shooting.
He "began firing indiscriminately into the crowd, striking a number of people," Harrison told reporters. "What we believe is there was a second shooter, perhaps firing back" at the suspect.
Harrison said details about the victims were not immediately available.
He said the gunman appeared to be "targeting one, if not more people in that crowd," NBC affiliate WBAL reported.
The station reported that the shooting occurred on Edmondson Avenue, west of downtown Baltimore.
There were more than 300 homicides annually in the city in 2017 and 2018, according to the Associated Press.