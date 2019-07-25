Breaking News Emails
A man believed to have gone on a shooting spree that killed four people and left two others injured was taken into custody Thursday, law enforcement officials confirmed to NBC News.
Gerry Dean Zaragoza, 26, is suspected of fatally shooting his father and brother at a San Fernando Valley apartment before killing his ex-girlfriend at a gas station in North Hollywood, Los Angeles authorities said.
Police believe that Zaragoza killed his father and brother at about 2 a.m. before he opened fire at a Shell gas station about 45 minutes later.
Zaragoza's mother was wounded in the first shooting at the family's apartment, which occurred at about 2 a.m., but is stable. Los Angeles police said that a gas station worker from the second shooting was in critical condition.
Los Angeles police believe that Zaragoza is connected to a fourth fatal shooting on an Orange Line bus that at occurred just before 1 p.m. in the Valley.