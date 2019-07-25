Breaking News Emails
A man believed to have gone on a shooting spree that killed four people and left two others injured was taken into custody Thursday, law enforcement officials confirmed to NBC News.
Gerry Dean Zaragoza, 26, is suspected of fatally shooting his father and brother at a San Fernando Valley apartment before killing his ex-girlfriend at a gas station in North Hollywood, Los Angeles authorities said.
Police believe that Zaragoza killed his father and brother at about 2 a.m. before he opened fire at a Shell gas station about 45 minutes later.
Zaragoza's mother was wounded in the first shooting at the family's apartment, which occurred at about 2 a.m., but is stable. Los Angeles police said that a gas station worker from the second shooting was in critical condition.
Los Angeles police believe that Zaragoza is connected to a fourth fatal shooting on an Orange Line bus that at occurred just before 1 p.m. in the Valley.
Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a statement that riders were exiting a westbound bus in Van Nuys when they heard gunshots and discovered a victim on the bus, who was fatally wounded.
"We express our heartfelt condolences to family and friends of our customer who perished today in this very unfortunate incident," the statement said. "Metro has a zero-tolerance policy for criminal activity that impacts the safety and security of our transit patrons."