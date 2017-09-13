A high school in Washington state was on lockdown Wednesday after police responded to reports of shots fired and multiple people were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were searching the classrooms at Freeman High School in the town of Rockford, the Spokane Sheriff's Department reported.

#Freeman LE going room 2 room, floor by floor. We understand parents are extremely concerned. We will provide info ASAP, please avoid area. — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) September 13, 2017

Three "pediatric patients" were at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children's Hospital and in stable condition, NBC News has confirmed.

Meanwhile, the local bomb squad was on the scene and frantic parents were being directed to a staging area and waiting for news of their trapped children.

"This morning's shooting at Freeman High School is heartbreaking," Gov.Jay Inslee said in a statement. "As Spokane County officials continue their investigation to get the answers to the questions so many of us have during these unthinkable tragedies, the Washington State Patrol and all state agencies will do whatever we can to help provide support and comfort in the days and weeks to come."

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.