Gymnast Aly Raisman reunited with dog that went missing over holiday

Gymnast Aly Raisman on Friday was reunited with her dog Mylo, who went went missing over the Fourth of July weekend.

The two-time Olympian, 27, said the dog was spooked by fireworks and ran off during the holiday and begged her social media followers in the Boston area to look out for the animal.

On Friday, two people helped reunite Raisman and Mylo.

"HEREOS. I HAVE HIM. MYLO IS SAFE," Raisman shared on Instagram. "THANK YOU Carla, Gayle & her sweet dog. Will share more soon but for now going to snuggle with my everything."

Raisman didn't explain how the pair helped track down her dog, but she had previously warned her followers not to shout his name or chase him.

"He is terrified, and the folks at Missing Dogs Mass advised that we don’t have anyone yelling his name or running around looking for him. I was told that scared dogs will make bad decisions if they are pressured, and that is the last thing that we want to have happen," she wrote, offering a reward and asking fans to send their tips to her personal email. "Please keep your eyes open, he could be trapped or hiding."

Dogs can hear about four times better than humans and are known to startle during fireworks displays. Online lost-pet-finder system PetAmberAlert.com reports an increase of 30 percent to 60 percent in shelters over the Independence Day weekend each year.