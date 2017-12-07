Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 60 years for child porn crimes

A judge on Thursday sentenced Michigan gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

The sentencing is the first of three prison sentences that will keep him locked up for decades for assaulting female gymnasts and possessing child pornography.

Federal prosecutors were seeking a 60-year sentence Thursday for Nassar, who had more than 37,000 images of child porn on electronic devices.

U.S. District Judge Janet Neff followed the government's recommended sentence, saying Nassar "should never again have access to children."

Separately, Nassar, 54, will be sentenced in state court in January for molesting gymnasts with his hands.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians.

"Underneath this veneer lurked a predator," Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Lewis said.

Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims when Nassar worked for USA Gymnastics and accompanied them at workouts or international events.

Former Michigan State University and USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar appears at Ingham County Circuit Court on Nov. 22, 2017 in Lansing, Michigan. Jeff Kowalsky / AFP - Getty Images file

Nassar is a "monster" who "left scars on my psyche that may never go away," Maroney said in a letter to Neff.

In a court filing, defense lawyers said Nassar "deeply regrets the pain that he has caused the community."

The child pornography was discovered last year when Nassar was being investigated for assault.

Aside from the criminal cases, more than 100 women and girls are suing Nassar. Michigan State and USA Gymnastics are defendants in many of the lawsuits.