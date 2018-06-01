Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Gymnastics trainer who worked with Larry Nassar arrested in Texas

The district attorney previously reported the woman was charged as "acting as a party" with Larry Nassar, the sports doctor who molested gymnasts for years.
by Associated Press /
Image: Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor, who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, is led from the courtroom after listening to victim testimony during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Michigan
Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor, who pleaded guilty last year to sexual assault charges, is led from the courtroom after listening to victim testimony during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Michigan, on Jan. 23.Brendan McDermid / Reuters file

HOUSTON — Authorities in Texas have arrested a former sports medicine trainer charged in connection to Larry Nassar, the former sports doctor who admitted to molesting gymnasts for years.

The Walker County district attorney's office says Debra Van Horn was detained Thursday morning by Homeland Security officials at a Houston airport as she got off a flight from China.

A grand jury has indicted Van Horn on a single count of second-degree sexual assault of a child. Walker County District Attorney David Weeks previously reported Van Horn, who worked for USA Gymnastics for 30 years, was charged as "acting as a party" with Nassar.

The district attorney's office says her first court appearance is set for Sept. 24. She has been booked into the Walker County jail.

Nassar was sentenced in Michigan earlier this year to decades in prison.

