Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflects on her mom in Mother’s Day video almost 9 years after her murder

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is opening up about how she chooses to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Blanchard — who pled guilty to second-degree murder after helping her boyfriend kill her abusive mom and served seven years in prison — posted a lengthy TikTok video on Mother’s Day honoring the many maternal figures who have made positive impacts on her life.

“Hey, so today is Mother’s Day and I wanted to make a video basically celebrating the really strong and wonderful women that I have in my life that have been mother figures to me over the last eight-and-a-half years,” Blanchard began.

Before paying tribute to the women, she explained that she turned off the comments on the post because she did not want to hear any negativity.

“If you want to talk s--- about me, by all means, I don’t give an F. Go do it on your own platform, but I’m not going to see it in my comments,” she said.

Blanchard then discussed the conflicting emotions she faces on Mother’s Day.

“It does not go without notice that my own biological mother is not here to celebrate Mother’s Day,” she said. “And what I choose to feel on Mother’s Day regarding my own mother is that I think the best of her. I think about the good times. I think about her as not what she did to me, but I think about her as a person.”

She continued, “Was she a good mom? No. Was she the best mom in the world? No. But she was still my mom. So what I choose to feel about her — whether that be guilt, anger, grief, resentment, whatever — that’s mine to feel. No one can take away my own feelings about my own mother. And I feel like no one should be able to have an opinion about my mother except for her family and me, because we were the people closest to her.”

Blanchard said other opinions about her mother do not matter to her.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother, Dee Dee. Greene County Sheriff's Office

When she thinks of her mom, Blanchard said she remembers “the good that was in her heart.”

Blanchard revealed she has been learning for years how to forgive her mother and hopes that she is in heaven.

“And I hope that, to some degree, I make her proud of at least some of the achievements I’ve made in my life,” she shared.

She also acknowledged that she has regrets about the situation.

“So I will say a prayer for her today,” she added before mentioning her stepmom, Kristy Blanchard, ex-fiancé Ken Urker’s mom and other role models she admires.

At the end of the clip, she expressed her gratitude to the women who support her.

“I know that I’m still learning. And I hope that I continue to try and make you guys proud and show you what I can be,” she said as she started to become emotional. “Thank you for loving me in a time that I felt unlovable. And accepting me no matter what because that means everything to me.”

Following her release from prison in December 2023, Blanchard, 32, has been filming docuseries about her case and also keeping fans updated on social media about her life as a free woman.

She briefly deleted her TikTok and Instagram accounts in March, but she returned to the video sharing app on May 1 to check in. She also debuted her new highlighted blonde hair.