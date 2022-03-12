Hailey Bieber returns home after doctors found small blood clot in her brain

Hailey Bieber opened up about a health scare she had this week regarding "a very small blood clot to my brain," according to an Instagram story she posted on Saturday.

The 25-year-old model said she was having breakfast with her husband, singer Justin Bieber, on Thursday morning when she started experiencing "stroke like symptoms."

She was rushed to a hospital in Palm Springs, California where doctors found she "had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," according to her post.

After enduring "one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through," Hailey Bieber said she's at home and doing well.

"I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love," she said.

Hailey’s hospitalization comes nearly three week after her husband Justin tested positive for the coronavirus last month. The 28-year-old singer has since recovered.