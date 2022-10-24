Half of Virginia high school out sick due to flu-like, gastrointestinal symptoms in mystery outbreak

Nearly half the student population of a Virginia high school was out of school Friday suffering flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms, with an investigation into the source of the mystery outbreak underway, officials said.

Approximately 1,000 students were absent Friday from Stafford High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with many reporting flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms, Sandra Osborn, Chief communications officer for Stafford County Public Schools said.

That's nearly half of the school's population of 2,100 students.

Stafford High school is open Monday and “we are reassessing conditions this morning," Osborn said.

A deep cleaning and disinfecting of the school was performed over the weekend, according to the district.

Osborn said other schools in the district are not seeing similar numbers of absences due to illness.

"We are working with the Virginia Department of Health and Rappahannock Health Department to determine the cause of the illness and to determine next steps," Osborn said.

NBC News has reached out to the departments for comment.

Stafford High School canceled all school related activities and athletics over the weekend, “due to the high number of student and staff illnesses reported this week,” according to their Facebook page.