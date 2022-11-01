At least 9 people injured in Halloween night shooting in Chicago, police say

At least nine people were injured in a shooting in Chicago on Monday night, police said.

Victims were sent to multiple hospitals, police said, according to live, on-air updates from NBC Chicago.

The extent of the injuries and their conditions were not yet clear.

The Halloween night attack happened near the intersection of California Avenue and Polk Street in the area of Garfield Park, according to police.

It wasn't yet clear if any suspects were identified or in custody.

Investigators at the scene were combing through evidence, including many shell casings, and interviewing witnesses.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.