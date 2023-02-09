Alec Baldwin sued by Halyna Hutchins parents and sister over fatal 'Rust' shooting

The parents and sister of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have filed a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others involved in the film.

Attorney Gloria Allred announced that the lawsuit was filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court and alleges battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress among other claims.

“They will not be able to enjoy life in the same way as they did when their precious Halyna was alive," Allred said. "Halyna was the light in their lives.”

Allred said Hutchins provided financial support for her family members.

Hutchins’ parents and sister, who are based in Ukraine, did not appear at the news conference but a brief video of Hutchins' mother and sister was played in which they commented on the lawsuit.

"I believe to let this go and to leave this unpunished is unallowable," Hutchins' sister said in a video message translated to English.

Hutchins, 42, was killed Oct. 21, 2021, during filming for “Rust” at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe County, New Mexico. Baldwin was rehearsing with a pistol for a scene when the gun went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

The news comes after New Mexico prosecutors in late January charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter, accusing him of skipping “required firearms training” and creating “a climate of recklessness” on the set of “Rust.”

Baldwin and “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced.

Assistant director David Halls was also charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon and agreed to plead no contest, Carmack-Altwies said.

Baldwin has denied any wrongdoing in the on-set shooting.

Representatives for Baldwin, Rust Movie Productions LLC, and Gutierrez-Reed did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, their son and estate sued Baldwin in February 2022 accusing Baldwin and others involved in the film, alleging that reckless behavior and cost-cutting led to her death. Baldwin settled that lawsuit, representatives from both sides of the civil action said in October 2022.

Allred clarified on Thursday that the previous settlement was for Hutchins' husband and their child. It was separate.

"We are now representing others in the family," she said Thursday. "And there has been no settlement for them ... there has been no outreach to them by Mr. Baldwin to even say that he was sorry. We want accountability and justice for them. It’s as simple as that."