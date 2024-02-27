Handcuffed car theft suspect escapes from police outside of a Philadelphia hospital

A 29-year-old car theft suspect is sought by police after he, allegedly, ran off after being treated at a hospital in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Monday morning.

Alleem Borden — who was in custody on allegations of vehicle theft -— escaped from officers while he was being discharged from Temple University Hospital’s Episcopal Campus, on the 100 block of E. Lehigh Avenue, at about 6:42 a.m., Philadelphia police said. He was handcuffed at the time.

Alleem Borden. Philadelphia Police Dept. via X

In providing an update on Monday, Police Deputy Commissioner for Investigations Frank Vanore said Borden — still handcuffed — was being walked back to a vehicle after being discharged when he darted away.

Borden then “disappeared” into the 2700 block of Hancock Street, he said.

Also, Vanore said, Borden was wearing the same blue plaid shirt seen in his mugshot at the time of his escape.

Surveillance footage captured Borden’s flight from police on Monday morning.

Officials said Borden’s last known address was at a home along the 1300 block of North Allison Street in West Philadelphia.

Vanore said that Borden was apprehended Sunday after a car theft that happened in West Philadelphia.

According to Vanore, on Thursday, a delivery driver’s car was stolen and, Borden was arrested on Sunday after he was found, allegedly, sleeping in the vehicle when it was recovered on the 1100 block of Frankford Avenue in the Fishtown neighborhood.

An investigation in this incident, officials said, is ongoing.

Online court records do not name a specific public defender who could comment on Borden’s escape.

Borden has had several previous run-ins with the law, including a guilty plea to resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension in 2020, according to online court records.

Police urged anyone who spots Borden not to approach him, but to call 911 or 215-686-TIPS.