Hanukkah stabbing suspect charged with 5 additional hate crimes

The man accused of stabbing five people during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, was charged with additional federal hate crimes in a grand jury indictment Thursday.
Grafton Thomas, 37, was indicted on charges of allegedly targeting with the intent to kill the victims of the attack due to their religion, the indictment from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York said.
Thomas was charged in December with five counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs in the federal court, as well as charges of attempted murder and burglary filed by the state. The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty to the previous state charges.
Victims of the attack were hospitalized with wounds including a severed finger, slash wounds and deep lacerations, prosecutors said.
An attorney for Thomas was not immediately available for comment on Thursday's indictment from NBC News.
Thomas allegedly barged into the rabbi's home as a group was observing the seventh night of Hanukkah, his face was covered with what appeared to be a scarf, according to a criminal complaint filed against him.
He allegedly told the dozens gathered in the home that "no one is leaving" and attacked them with a machete, authorities said.
Investigators found handwritten journals in Thomas’ home after his arrest that contained anti-Semitic writings, including writing about "Nazi culture," "Adolf Hitler," and drawing of a Swastika, a federal criminal complaint said.
Michael H. Sussman, Thomas' attorney, has said that his client could be described as mentally ill and that he was hospitalized multiple times in 2019 and was on a variety of medications. Thomas' family said in a statement after his arrest that he had "a long history of mental illness and hospitalizations."